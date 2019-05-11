TODAY |

Pua Magasiva farewelled at private funeral in Wellington

Pua Magasiva, well-known for his acting and radio career, was farewelled today at a funeral in Wellington.

The service was held at a Catholic church in the capital, with Mr Magasiva’s family and friends in attendance, Stuff reports.

The 38-year-old, father of two was found dead in Wellington on Saturday.

His brother and fellow actor Robbie Magasiva flew to Wellington to be alongside his sister-in-law Lizz Sadler and other Magasiva family members.

Off-screen, he was a radio co-host on Flava, one of New Zealands leading hip hop radio stations, where he co-hosted the Breakfast show along with Sela Alo.

Aside from his acting and radio career, he was well known amongst his peers and fans as a kind-hearted man.

Earlier this week, Kiwi celebrities paid tribute to the star.

Source: TVNZ


