Psychologist praises 'role model' Todd Muller for stepping down despite NZ's unhealthy 'suck it up' culture

A psychologist is praising Todd Muller as a "role model" for stepping down as National leader.

Jacqui Maguire told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning that in the "suck it up" culture we live in, it's good to see Mr Muller recognise the role wasn't right for him.

"It's pretty big to hold up your hand, you know. He wasn't in the dark coming into this job - he beat part of the party - so for him to know that, go into the role and then put his hand up and say, 'Actually, this is not for me,' it's pretty big, especially in New Zealand culture of 'suck it up'," she said.

"I hold compassion for him and his family and he's actually a role model to New Zealand that you don't have to stick at it."

Ms Maguire was on the show this morning to discuss a recent study from the American Psychological Association which looked at the link between the demands of a job and mortality rates.