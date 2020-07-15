TODAY |

Psychologist praises 'role model' Todd Muller for stepping down despite NZ's unhealthy 'suck it up' culture

Source:  1 NEWS

A psychologist is praising Todd Muller as a "role model" for stepping down as National leader.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacqui Maguire says, in the "suck it up" culture we live in, it's good to see Mr Muller recognise the role wasn't right for him. Source: Breakfast

Jacqui Maguire told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning that in the "suck it up" culture we live in, it's good to see Mr Muller recognise the role wasn't right for him.

"It's pretty big to hold up your hand, you know. He wasn't in the dark coming into this job - he beat part of the party - so for him to know that, go into the role and then put his hand up and say, 'Actually, this is not for me,' it's pretty big, especially in New Zealand culture of 'suck it up'," she said.

"I hold compassion for him and his family and he's actually a role model to New Zealand that you don't have to stick at it."

Ms Maguire was on the show this morning to discuss a recent study from the American Psychological Association which looked at the link between the demands of a job and mortality rates.

Watch her full interview above.

New Zealand
Health
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NZ could go into regional lockdown if Covid-19 re-emerges in community, says PM
2
New National leader Judith Collins says she won't let Ardern get 'away with any nonsense'
3
Live stream: Jacinda Ardern to outline next steps in NZ’s Covid-19 response
4
Judith Collins aims dig at author Nicky Hager while defending old Dirty Politics accusations
5
It was a close, two-person race last night as National picked its new leader, 1 NEWS understands
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:04

National leadership a 'last hurrah' for Judith Collins, Gerry Brownlee - political commentator
02:27

Judith Collins undecided if Michael Woodhouse will keep health role in wake of Covid-19 patient info leak
02:18

It was a close, two-person race last night as National picked its new leader, 1 NEWS understands

Morning Briefing July 15: Judith Collins takes control after National leader Todd Muller unexpectedly resigns