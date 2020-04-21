TODAY |

Psychologist offers tips for pregnant women and new mums struggling amid the pandemic

Source:  1 NEWS

Becoming a new mum can be an uncertain and emotional time for some, but now added to that uncertainty is Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Psychologist Jacqui Maguire gives her tips for women struggling with their mental wellbeing. Source: Breakfast

Psychologist Jacqui Maguire this morning told TVNZ1's Breakfast there are likely to be mixed feelings following yesterday's announcement that New Zealand will extend it's Level 4 lockdown, then move to Level 3 at 11.59pm Monday April 27.

But she advised everyone to focus on what they can control to stay in a problem-solving headspace.

When it comes to pregnant women and new mums though, Ms Maguire knows too well what they're going through having given birth amid the measles outbreak just months ago.

She talked about her tips on how to get through, including limiting social media access, meal prepping and having support people around.


New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:11
Bridges defends his stance on alert levels after being 'obliterated' in online post that has 23,000 comments
2
'Concerns' for Auckland teen who's been missing for more than a day after taking his dog for a walk
3
New Zealand lockdown's queen of 'mum dancing' crowned on Seven Sharp
4
Auckland woman in her 70s dies of Covid-19, five new cases in NZ
5
Auckland business owner frustrated after Ezibuy fobs off paying invoices for more than six months
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Far North iwi want region to stay at Covid-19 Alert Level 4
04:06

Small businesses 'sacrificial lambs' during Covid-19 lockdown, say National MPs
03:23

Meet the loving Auckland care home workers helping those who don't understand the Covid-19 lockdown

Full video: National's Simon Bridges speaks with media