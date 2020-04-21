Psychologist offers tips for pregnant women and new mums struggling amid the pandemic

Becoming a new mum can be an uncertain and emotional time for some, but now added to that uncertainty is Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Psychologist Jacqui Maguire this morning told TVNZ1's Breakfast there are likely to be mixed feelings following yesterday's announcement that New Zealand will extend it's Level 4 lockdown, then move to Level 3 at 11.59pm Monday April 27.

But she advised everyone to focus on what they can control to stay in a problem-solving headspace.

When it comes to pregnant women and new mums though, Ms Maguire knows too well what they're going through having given birth amid the measles outbreak just months ago.

She talked about her tips on how to get through, including limiting social media access, meal prepping and having support people around.