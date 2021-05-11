TODAY |

Psychiatric report underway, judge told at hearing for man accused of Dunedin supermarket stabbings

Maddy Lloyd, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A 42-year-old man charged with four counts of attempted murder following a knife attack in Dunedin’s Cumberland Street Countdown store has appeared in the High Court at Dunedin.

Source: 1 NEWS

The alleged offender appeared via audio video link before Justice Cameron Mander.

Today, the court was told a psychiatric report of the accused is underway but has not yet been completed.

The defendant’s lawyer, John Westgate, asked for interim name suppression to continue while the report is completed.

Justice Mander granted continued interim name suppression, and remanded the 42-year-old without plea until his next court appearance later this month.

Four people were injured in the attack on May 10, including two Countdown staff members.

A Corrections officer was also identified as one of the people injured in the incident.

All have been discharged from hospital.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Dunedin and Otago
Maddy Lloyd
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Canterbury floods: No quick fix in line for damaged Ashburton Bridge after engineers find 'massive' crack
2
Fair Go: Some Ford owners claim they're paying thousands for repairs on cars they don't trust anymore
3
Returning Kiwis now need to stay in NZ twice as long to avoid paying MIQ fees
4
Analysis: Ardern and Morrison’s differences in opinion led to ‘tension in the room’
5
Psychiatric report underway, judge told at hearing for man accused of Dunedin supermarket stabbings
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
10:50

Greenpeace calls for tighter regulations to push dairy sector on climate targets — 'Just too many cows'

DHBs make late pay offer to nurses in hopes of avoiding nationwide strike

Shallow earthquake rattles Canterbury, adding to residents' stress amid flooding

Morning Briefing June 1: Leaders diplomatic - but still divided on some issues