Psychiatric report underway, judge told at hearing for man accused of Dunedin supermarket stabbings

A 42-year-old man charged with four counts of attempted murder following a knife attack in Dunedin’s Cumberland Street Countdown store has appeared in the High Court at Dunedin.

The alleged offender appeared via audio video link before Justice Cameron Mander.

Today, the court was told a psychiatric report of the accused is underway but has not yet been completed.

The defendant’s lawyer, John Westgate, asked for interim name suppression to continue while the report is completed.

Justice Mander granted continued interim name suppression, and remanded the 42-year-old without plea until his next court appearance later this month.

Four people were injured in the attack on May 10, including two Countdown staff members.

A Corrections officer was also identified as one of the people injured in the incident.