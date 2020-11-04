Protests greet arrival of one of world's largest cattle ships in Timaru

Protestors have greeted one of the world’s largest cattle ships upon its arrival in Timaru today.

Livestock carrier Ocean Drover is in New Zealand to transport 8000 cows on a two-week voyage to China for breeding.



It's the first live export vessel to dock in the country since the Gulf Livestock 1 sank in a typhoon in the East China Sea on September 2, killing 6000 animals and 41 people, including two New Zealanders.

However, many in Timaru made a stand outside the port today, arguing that the live cattle exporting by sea is inhumane.

“Just being exported for breeding purposes, but they will eventually be slaughtered,” SAFE's Will Appelbe said.

The trade was halted after the incident, but the Ministry for Primary Industries has since allowed for the practice to continue.

“We have a veterinarian on board, we have another five stock people,” MPI animal welfare director Chris Rodwell said.



“These animals will be looked after, fed appropriately and will arrive in their destination in as good a condition as we can expect.”

