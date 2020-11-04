TODAY |

Protests greet arrival of one of world's largest cattle ships in Timaru

Source:  1 NEWS

Protestors have greeted one of the world’s largest cattle ships upon its arrival in Timaru today.

It will transport 8,000 cows to China for breeding. Source: 1 NEWS

Livestock carrier Ocean Drover is in New Zealand to transport 8000 cows on a two-week voyage to China for breeding. 

It's the first live export vessel to dock in the country since the Gulf Livestock 1 sank in a typhoon in the East China Sea on September 2, killing 6000 animals and 41 people, including two New Zealanders.

However, many in Timaru made a stand outside the port today, arguing that the live cattle exporting by sea is inhumane.

“Just being exported for breeding purposes, but they will eventually be slaughtered,” SAFE's Will Appelbe said.

The trade was halted after the incident, but the Ministry for Primary Industries has since allowed for the practice to continue.

“We have a veterinarian on board, we have another five stock people,” MPI animal welfare director Chris Rodwell said.

“These animals will be looked after, fed appropriately and will arrive in their destination in as good a condition as we can expect.”

Joe Fleetwood says there has been issues with the engine of the Gulf Livestock 1 ship which sunk near Japan. Source: Breakfast

Three more ships are due in the coming weeks as another 16,000 cattle wait in quarantine across the country due to the delay.

New Zealand
Farming
Business
Animals
