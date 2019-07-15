Protestors unite outside South Auckland branch of Oranga Tamariki

A small group of protestors gathered outside Auckland’s Otahuhu branch of Oranga Tamariki today, demanding change and protesting the uplifts of Māori babies.

A protest march to Parliament is also planned on July 30 to speak out against the practice of babies being taken from mothers by the state.

The rally was agreed at a weekend hui which also called for a Māori-led inquiry into Oranga Tamariki and demanded that "not one more Māori baby be taken".

It follows a media investigation which showed footage of a newborn being uplifted from a mother in hospital.

Rachel Taylor, who attended the hui, was present at the Otahuhu protest and spoke to 1 NEWS.

She said she is confident the system will change.

“We are here to stand and be the voices of our children and the parents - the family,” she said.

“It always has to and is always going to be, family first. That’s what we must implement,” she said.