Protestors set Minneapolis police station ablaze in response to death of unarmed black man following arrest

US protestors angered by the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died while in police custody, gained access to a Minneapolis police precinct today, the third straight night of violent protests spreading beyond the city.

Video shows the protestors entering the building, where fire alarms blared and sprinklers ran as blazes were set.

Police appeared to have left the building beforehand.

The police station is located in the neighbourhood not far from where Floyd died Monday.

Protestors destroyed property "because the system is broken,” said a young man who identified himself only by his nickname, Cash, and who said he had been in the streets during the violence.

He dismissed the idea that the destruction would hurt residents of the largely black neighbourhood.

“They’re making money off of us,” he said angrily of the owners of the destroyed stores. He laughed when asked if he had joined in the looting or violence. “I didn’t break anything.”

In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd can be seen pleading that he can’t breathe as a white police officer kneels on his neck.

The four police officers involved in the incident have been fired.

Shots were also fired in downtown Denver today during a protest against Floyd's death.

Aerial footage showed protestors briefly blocking traffic from moving on Interstate 25 in both directions before swarming back through the downtown streets outside the Capitol.

Police fired tear gas to get them to move off of the interstate. Officials said the shooting happened in a park across the street from the Capitol.

They said the Capitol building was locked down, and everyone inside was safe.

Police said they don't know if the protestors were being targeted.

“I feel very, very badly," President Donald Trump said today of George Floyd's death while handcuffed and in the custody of Minneapolis police. "That’s a very shocking sight.”