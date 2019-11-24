TODAY |

Protestors continue demonstration against Austrian ship in Timaru Harbour

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand

About 30 protestors remain on board a ship in Timaru Harbour this evening, in an attempt to stop it sailing.

The activists stormed the vessel this morning, some attaching themselves to various parts of the ship - including the mast.

The 'Skandi Atlantic' is preparing to meet up with an Austrian oil rig off the coast of Taranaki.

"This is all about preventing that drill rig from getting into position and drililng new oiil and gas wells," protestor and Greenpeace spokesperson Sophie Schroder said.

"They need this support vessel to be able to get their anchors in place and be able to start drilling."

OMV, the company behind the drilling has been the target of multiple recent protests on both sides of the Tasman.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The ship was planning to drill for oil off the coast of Taranaki. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:39
Man dead after being shot by police in Tauranga following 14-hour standoff
2
Protestors continue demonstration against Austrian ship in Timaru Harbour
3
All-round Mitchell Santner sees Black Caps surge towards victory in first Test against England
4
Baby graves destroyed in South Auckland - 'It was so sad and heart-breaking'
5
Raw video: flames captured shooting out of Boeing 777 engine before emergency landing at LAX
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Ultra-fast broadband now reaches a million households

Two dead in two-car crash in Waiotahi, Bay of Plenty

Armed police descend on property in Tauranga in early morning callout
00:21

One lucky Kiwi sweeps up $18.2 million dollar Powerball