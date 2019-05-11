TODAY |

Protestors call for banks to stop investing in fossil fuels

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Climate Change
Christchurch and Canterbury

Climate activists gathered outside banks around the country yesterday as part of a Fossil Free Banks campaign.

A 20-strong group braved the cold in Christchurch to call for all banks in New Zealand to cease lending to and investing in the fossil fuel industry.

One of the protestors, Michael Apathy, said New Zealanders should be able to have a totally fossil-free banking option.

"Kiwibank, TSB and cooperative aren't actually currently loaning or investing in fossil fuels, which is really really good.

"But what we want them to do is give a guarantee that they won't ever do that."

Mr Apathy encouraged people to get in touch with their banks to check their policies on fossil fuel business and to investigate their Kiwisaver investments.

"Fossil fuels are really driving climate change and climate change has already landed us in the sixth mass extinction that we've experienced on planet earth, so that's many, many different species going extinct."

Lucy, 12, was out on the street today because she wanted to see a change in the way banks invested their money.

"Even if you're not that invested in the environment you can still make a difference. Even by just doing something as simple as switching banks because it's not a huge thing to do."

Protests for the Fossil Free Banks campaign were also taking place in Wellington, Nelson and Dunedin.


rnz.co.nz

Lucy (12, left) and Jessica (16) at the Fossil Free Banks protest in Christchurch. Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Climate Change
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Pua Magasiva
Beloved former Shortland Street star Pua Magasiva dies
2
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
NZ stars pay tribute to Pua Magasiva, a 'bloody good guy'
3
Police say they were called to a Parumoana Street address where a man was found with serious injuries.
Man arrested and charged with murder following Porirua death
4
The Sharks were trying to keep the Chiefs at bay with a 23-22 lead and 10 minutes to go - and then it all went south.
Chiefs score try-of-the-year contender with full-field kickoff return against shell-shocked Sharks
5
The team even have their own jerseys and team bus.
Christchurch high school puts together under-9 rugby team for lower decile schoolkids who otherwise miss out
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:02
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.

NZ stars pay tribute to Pua Magasiva, a 'bloody good guy'
01:31
The shop, which began in Christchurch in 1918, has struggled to compete with global chains.

Munns The Man's Store due to close after more than a century in business
01:47
They are George, Harry, Charlotte and Archie - but the similarities don't end there.

Dunedin family's four kids share Royal baby names
01:33
Some Kiwi producers are moving towards to high end of the meat market.

Top international chefs fly in to sample new generation of prime New Zealand meat