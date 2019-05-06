Protestors blockade access road to planned Auckland housing development

A long-running land dispute escalated today with protestors in a rural part of Auckland blocking a road where a major housing development is set to get underway.

Four hundred new homes are planned for the tiny village of Ihumatao in South Auckland.

Protestors have been on the road verge at Ihumatao since 2016, trying to stop the housing development bordering an 800-year-old site rich in Māori history.

Pania Newton, activist with the group Save Our Unique Landscape, or SOUL, says they are protecting the land.

"We've chosen to be proactive today to actively get on the front foot in terms of protecting this whenua from any form of destruction," she told 1 NEWS.

The protesters are now blocking the road to the developer's land with structures such as a shed, caravan and planter boxes. They say they're growing kai in the boxes to eat over winter.

Fletcher Residential had warned that it had consent to close down the road from today. But occupiers moved on late last night essentially gazumping the developer.

"We acknowledge that they've got a right to protest. We don't particularly like that they've done that in a threatening manner today," said Steve Evans, Fletchers Residential chief executive.

Police this morning delivered a clear message to the protestors.

"Basically we've given them the warning to move the structures. That's what we're here for, that's what we've done," and officer said.

Fletchers are working with Te Kawerau A Maki, a tribe that has mana whenua (authority over land) in the area.

The iwi will receive land and new housing as part of the deal.

"This is the first time in 150 years that iwi will have their name back on the land. We think that's a positive thing," Mr Evans said.

Police say they'll give the activists a reasonable amount of time to end the blockade.

"We're ready to be arrested," one protestor said.

Another said: "We have the chance to save it."