Protestors block Wellington intersection, march to Parliament over Ihumātao housing development

A busy intersection at the top of Lambton Quay has come to a standstill as Ihumātao protestors block the road.

An orange smoke flare has been let off and protestors are standing in a large circle in solidarity.

It comes as tension between police and opponents camped at the entrance of a housing development at Ihumātao in Māngere, South Auckland has ramped up this morning. Many believe the site to be sacred.

Protestors in Wellington marched to Parliament, while a single car blocks the intersection.

A single car remains parked up at the intersection with a man and woman locked inside a plastic pipe refusing to move. Hugo Robinson, 21, a university student is one of them.

In the car, Laura Drew, 35, said, "we need to look back at our history of land theft, and Jacinda’s Government is ignoring this".

Green MPs Jan Logie, Chlöe Swarbrick, Golriz Ghahraman and Marama Davidson, and Labour's Meka Whaitiri met the protestors at the steps of Parliament. There are about 400 people, with more arriving.

MPs address the protestors at the steps of Parliament.

Ms Davidson addressed the large crowd on Parliament's lawn, sharing her support for their cause.

Hugo Robinson, 21, spoken to by police at the protest.

"We are concerned that there is presence on Ihumātao land at this moment," she said. "We have had enough, I thank you all for being loud and clear in that message."

Ms Davidson told the crowd to keep up their efforts and called for leadership on the issue.

Crowds of protestors cram outside Parliament.

An organiser told 1 NEWS protestors should be proud of how they've shut down the busy intersection in a display of power.

Four people have been arrested in Auckland for obstructing police, but most remained peaceful, with songs sung long into the night and parents bringing their children along.

More than 50 demonstrators and a similar number of police officers are at the site in Māngere where a group occupying the land had been moved off yesterday.

About 100 people protested peacefully during the night.