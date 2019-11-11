Protestors attempt to block removal of trees on Auckland's Ōwairaka-Mt Albert

At least 30 people have gathered at the entrance to Ōwairaka-Mt Albert in Auckland to protest against the planned felling of over 300 exotic trees.

Auckland Council is planning to cut down the trees from today as is part of a programme to restore native vegetation and wildlife to the maunga.

The council said 345 exotics, including olive and monkey apple trees, would be felled over the next month.

Protest organiser Anna Radford said all trees support native wildlife and the exotic trees should be left on the mountain.

Tūpuna Maunga Authority chairman Paul Majurey said restoring and enhancing the original features of the maunga where possible was important.

"The starting point for the Authority is our commitment to honouring the maunga as some of Auckland's oldest and most important natural, cultural and archaeological landmarks," he said in a statement marking the latest phase.

"We apply this lens in all of our work to preserve what remains of the original form and historic features of the maunga and restore what we can."