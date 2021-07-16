TODAY |

Protesting farmers on tractors flood Auckland's Queen Street

Disgruntled farmers who say they haven't been consulted on a raft of environmental policies are making their point on tractors in Auckland CBD today. 

Tractors drive through Queen Street in Auckland's CBD. Source: 1 NEWS

A group of tractors brought Queen Street to a halt as the group of protestors moved through the central city.

Horn could be heard and supporters lining the street waved placards in support.

Horns were tooting and people on the street waved placards in support. Source: 1 NEWS

Farmers have taken to the streets around the country, calling on the Government to rethink its approach to cleaning up land and waterways. 

It follows a wave of new restrictions to do with freshwater, indigenous biodiversity, transport and climate change. 

Tractors adorned with placards protesting environmental regulations headed for Queen Street. Source: 1 NEWS

The Southern Motorway was bumper to bumper with traffic this morning as protestors in utes and tractors moved slowly through, some with placards in protest of the new rules.

Farmers around NZ protesting lack of consultation on environmental regulations

Auckland motorists are advised to expect delays as the protests continue.

