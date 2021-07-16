Protesting farmers on tractors flood Auckland's Queen Street

Disgruntled farmers who say they haven't been consulted on a raft of environmental policies are making their point on tractors in Auckland CBD today.

Tractors drive through Queen Street in Auckland's CBD. Source: 1 NEWS

A group of tractors brought Queen Street to a halt as the group of protestors moved through the central city.

Horn could be heard and supporters lining the street waved placards in support.

Farmers have taken to the streets around the country, calling on the Government to rethink its approach to cleaning up land and waterways.

It follows a wave of new restrictions to do with freshwater, indigenous biodiversity, transport and climate change.

The Southern Motorway was bumper to bumper with traffic this morning as protestors in utes and tractors moved slowly through, some with placards in protest of the new rules.

