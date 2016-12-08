 

Protesters were 'more aggressive than I'd previously seen' - Paula Bennett tells court she feared repeat of Steven Joyce dildo attack

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.

Bennett is already an associate finance minister so offers stability but Bridges offers a fresher face.

Source: 1 NEWS

She said there was a "heightened" awareness of threats from the public after minister Steven Joyce was hit in the face with a dildo.

The National MP was holding a media conference when the woman shouted, "that's for raping our sovereignty".
Source: 1 NEWS

Before the protest, Mrs Bennett was shown a Facebook post written by demonstrator Phillip Rewiti which featured a sex toy with her name on it and the message, "see you shortly, bitch".

"I felt it was quite aggressive, more aggressive than I'd previously seen," Ms Bennett told the court.

She said the protest outside Whanganui's Collegiate motel was "more personal" and her name was called out.

Chester Borrows is accused of hitting two protesters with his car.
Source: 1 NEWS

It was one of the "more aggressive" protests she'd seen although the group was small.

She said Mr Borrows drove "really normal and very slow" towards the protestors as they left, and she was "surprised" to see them in front of the car.

"I was expecting them to throw a sex toy. I didn't want a picture on the news of this thing either hitting me or the window."

She told Whanganui District Court that she was glad it was an ex-policeman – Mr Borrows – driving the car. And she was unaware of the car hitting anyone.

"Not at all. I did hear someone say 'ow' but I thought it was because police had moved them."

Andrea Vance

