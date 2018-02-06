Protesters take Waitangi Day stand against rodeo in NZ

Animal rights protesters have taken a Waitangi Day stand in Dunedin calling for a ban on rodeo in New Zealand.

Protesters calling for a ban on Rodeo in Aotearoa Source: Supplied

Over 40 protesters came together outside the Outram Rodeo grounds today, as part of the Animal Justice League's second protest calling for a ban on rodeo in New Zealand.

"We are echoing the same message that a majority of New Zealanders are asking for - We want a ban on the rodeo in NZ. It is well past its heyday as Kiwi’s see it for the animal abuse it is," Animal Justice League member Leighton Thompson said.

"There is overwhelming support for a ban on Rodeo in Aotearoa, with only a minority of people opposing a ban. We are asking our government to do the humane thing and ban this abuse."