Protesters shout down Don Brash as he tries to speak at Auckland University free speech debate

Brash said their actions just helped to prove his case.
Dam near Nelson could be dead in the water after $20m shortfall revealed

Kaitlin Ruddock

A controversial dam project in the Tasman region could be all but dead in the water, with local council and investors scrambling to cover a $20 million shortfall.

Today the project was caught in a crossfire between outraged ratepayers and industry supporters.

"A large dam is not economic," says dam opponent and Golden Bay resident Dr Roland Toder.

"Tasman District Council (TDC) need to understand it and TDC needs to abandon that dam right away".

The Waimea Community Dam is the Tasman District Council's preferred solution to what it says is a water shortage 'crisis' facing the region.

The three-year project will be in the upper Lee Valley and compromises of a dam and a storage reservoir.

However, costs have ballooned.

The original estimate was nearly $80 million but construction costs increased by $18 million, then additional costs were estimated at $8 million, bringing the overall price to just under $102 million.

Waimea irrigators are paying half, Tasman ratepayers a third and Government and Nelson ratepayers the rest.

Dr Toder believes there are a range of "less expensive" alternatives.

"For example, make water tanks compulsory for every new build. Fix the water leakage, enhance greywater usage. Establish storage ponds along the Waimea River".

Tasman mayor Richard Kempthorne believes the costs of those options and others would be "very significant".

Residents and businesses are now giving feedback on plans to tighten restrictions on water use when it's in short supply.

At the severe end of the scale, water could only be used for essential health and firefighting needs, a scenario the council predicts will take place every six to 10 years.

Nelson Pine Industries chief executive Murray Sturgeon told 1 NEWS irrigators aren't the only group concerned by the changes if a water storage solution isn't found.

"The restrictions would be unacceptable to our company. That in a drought could represent our plant being out for 50 days a year.

"And that's going to be very, very serious conditions for other companies like Alliance freezing works, Fonterra," he says.

A decision on the dam's future is expected at the end of the month.

Opponents and supporters of the Waimea Dam clashed in a protest over its future.
'Extra special' Goldie up for auction for first time

rnz.co.nz
A painting by the renowned painter Charles Goldie is up for auction for the first time, after hanging unknown to the art world for 100 years.

The International Art Centre in Auckland will put three of the artist's works under the hammer on Tuesday alongside many other rare pieces by artists such as Don Binney, Gottfried Lindauer and Colin McCahon.

One of those is a portrait of Ahinata Te Rangituatini, also known as Kapi Kapi, dating back to 1918.

"We didn't know about this one," the centre's director Richard Thomson said.

"This one is a known sitter of Goldie, a very well known sitter. She was an Arawa chieftainess from Rotorua ... and she was 102 years old when this was painted.

"Goldie is known to have painted her up to 22 times but obviously this is the 23rd version that we were unaware of. She was a survivor of the Tarawera eruption, we know a lot about Kapi Kapi and of course there's a lot of recorded information on her but it's just the painting we didn't know existed."

He said he had sold two other Goldies for the family but the latest painting had never been mentioned.

"That makes it extra special that they've just kept it away. It really is lovely that it comes on the market 100 years later and is appropriately titled 'After 100 years'."

The programme estimated it would go for between $180,000-$260,000, but he said that would depend on how many interested people turned up.

"Someone could snap it up for $175,000 and they'd be laughing all the way to the bank but I'd be very surprised. It wouldn't surprise me if it went beyond $300,000. We've sold similar ones for well beyond that.

Last year, the centre sold a 1941 Goldie painting for $1.4 million at auction.

The portrait of Ahinata Te Rangituatini, also known as Kapi Kapi, dating back to 1918.
