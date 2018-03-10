 

Protesters set to interrupt rodeo national finals

The protest at Wanaka comes after pleas from animal welfare groups to ban the events.
00:38
1
The cyclone that's battered parts of the Pacific could bring gale force winds and heavy rains.

Tropical Cyclone Hola set to arrive in NZ Monday bringing severe gales and heavy rain


00:34
2
Rowe announced her departure from the Channel 10 show spend more time with family this morning to viewers and co-hosts.

Popular Australian TV host quits live on air as co-host holds back tears

01:52
3
A Facebook page about the abuse, long hours and low pay nurses say they face has exploded in popularity.

'Look after us so we can look after you'- NZ Nurses speak out on Facebook over 'failing health system'

4
Jordie has graduated from being called "bub" to "udon" by his older brother.

LIVE: Hurricanes stun Crusaders with cracking start in NZ derby Super Rugby battle

00:39
5
The PM was on a tour of the Pacific when the news broke.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's priceless reaction on learning of Trump's pending talks with North Korea

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:15
England defeated the Black Caps by seven wickets in Christchurch this afternoon to take out the ODI series 3-2

England march on to win ODI series decider against Black Caps after NZ collapse

03:39
Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

02:01
The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

Parker vs Joshua fight promoters say Easter trading laws dealing knockout blow to Kiwis looking to enjoy the bout

