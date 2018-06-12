Protesters refuse to abandon 119-year-old Golden Bay grandstand facing demolition

Protesters are refusing to abandon a 119-year-old grandstand in Golden Bay, which is facing demolition.

The building is due to be removed by the Tasman District Council to make way for car parking at a newly built recreation centre.

Infuriated community members have been taking shifts occupying the building. Jill Pearson has chains at the ready in case she's asked to leave.

"Nobody alive today can ever remember a time without it," Ms Pearson said.

Takaka resident Brian Petterson told 1 NEWS: "My grandfather used to come to the show every year and my grandfather had a pedigree jersey bull."

Clive Bird said his grandfather had a hand in building the grandstand.

The historic structure is one of two known grandstands with a distinctive barrel-vaulted roof.

Tasman Mayor Richard Kempthorne says there were "various genuine attempts by the council" with the A&P association and the Friends of the Grandstand to find a solution but "it just hasn't eventuated".

The impasse reached new heights today, as supporters surrounded a community meeting and called for a referendum.

"Those who are happy for it to be demolished, they're not going to say anything because it's become so unpleasant and personal attacks that people are just being quiet." Mr Kempthorne said.

Heritage New Zealand and the Environment Court have both given the go-ahead for the grandstand's removal.

But new legal action's been filed in the High Court seeking a review of the council's decision.

A council spokesperson told 1 NEWS at least $150,000 has been spent on legal fees so far and the price could double.

Meanwhile, protesters say they'll continue camping out for their cause.

"One night my sister had come up and she brought a laptop and we watched the rugby," Jill Pearson said.

"So we watched the All Blacks versus France from the grandstand!"