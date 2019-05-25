Protesters rally for and against abortion in Auckland's CBD

Dozens of people have rallied for and against abortion at a protest at Auckland's CBD.

The protest comes as no surprise after a new law of restriction on abortions was recently announced in the United States.

Currently the Crimes Act allows for an abortion after 20-weeks' gestation, but only if it is necessary to save the life of the woman or to prevent serious permanent injury to her physical or mental health.

Anti-abortion supporters hold placards. Source: 1 NEWS

The Law Commission has put forward three options for taking abortion out of the Crimes Act.

One of the options include removing the time limit which will allow abortion up to birth for any reason.

'Pro-life' supporters at the protest. Source: 1 NEWS

The most extreme option which allows abortion on-demand up to birth is being lobbied for by radical abortion pressure group ALRANZ and Family Planning.

Independent polling of New Zealanders released last year found significant support for stricter time limits on abortion, including from those who generally support abortion.

Earlier this week National MP Alfred Ngaro said no law change was necessary.