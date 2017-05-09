Protesters expected to target National Party regional conference

Prime Minister Bill English is expected to make another pre-budget announcement today at a party conference protesters are targeting.

Source: 1 NEWS

The PSA says it'll set up 200 cut-outs of qualified ambulance professionals and health workers "missing due to underfunding" outside the National Party Northern Regional Convention at the Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre on Sunday.

The union expects Mr English to make a pre-budget announcement about funding for medically unqualified ambulance assistants to work with a qualified ambulance officer who are otherwise working on their own.

The union wants two medically qualified officers in every ambulance, known as double crewing.

Welfare activists also say they'll be outside the convention.