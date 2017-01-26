Protesters climb crane to unfurl massive orange 'resist' banner above White House

The morning after US President Donald Trump issued orders to restart pipeline projects, Greenpeace protesters climbed an 82.3m construction crane near the White House and unfurled a massive orange and yellow banner with the word, "RESIST."

A spokesman for the environmental group, Jason Schwartz, said the protesters were encouraging resistance to Mr Trump and his agenda.

A Greenpeace statement said the demonstration was "calling for those who want to resist Mr Trump's attacks on environmental, social, economic, and educational justice to contribute to a better America".

Police closed three city blocks to traffic around the site this morning.

But officers on the scene appeared to be doing little more than monitoring the activists, who were secured with ropes and harnesses as they hung from the crane.

Captain Robert Glover of the Metropolitan Police Department's special operations division told reporters that seven people were on top of the structure.

The protest comes a day after Mr Trump signed orders intended to restart construction of two oil pipelines, the Dakota Access and the Keystone XL.

Former President Barack Obama halted the Keystone XL pipeline in 2015.

The Army Corps of Engineers blocked the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline in December after months of protests led by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which gets drinking water from a reservoir in the pipeline's path.

Also yesterday, Mr Trump's administration moved to delay implementation of at least 30 environmental rules and froze new Environmental Protection Agency contracts and grant awards.

Police said on Twitter that the protesters' actions were "extremely dangerous and unlawful".

Glover said police would consult with prosecutors about appropriate charges.