 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Protesters climb crane to unfurl massive orange 'resist' banner above White House

share

Source:

Associated Press

The morning after US President Donald Trump issued orders to restart pipeline projects, Greenpeace protesters climbed an 82.3m construction crane near the White House and unfurled a massive orange and yellow banner with the word, "RESIST."

A spokesman for the environmental group, Jason Schwartz, said the protesters were encouraging resistance to Mr Trump and his agenda.

Protesters climbed an 82.3m crane above the White House and unfurled a massive orange and yellow banner with the word "resist".
Source: Associated Press

A Greenpeace statement said the demonstration was "calling for those who want to resist Mr Trump's attacks on environmental, social, economic, and educational justice to contribute to a better America".

Police closed three city blocks to traffic around the site this morning.

But officers on the scene appeared to be doing little more than monitoring the activists, who were secured with ropes and harnesses as they hung from the crane.

Captain Robert Glover of the Metropolitan Police Department's special operations division told reporters that seven people were on top of the structure.

The protest comes a day after Mr Trump signed orders intended to restart construction of two oil pipelines, the Dakota Access and the Keystone XL.

Former President Barack Obama halted the Keystone XL pipeline in 2015.

The Army Corps of Engineers blocked the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline in December after months of protests led by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which gets drinking water from a reservoir in the pipeline's path.

Also yesterday, Mr Trump's administration moved to delay implementation of at least 30 environmental rules and froze new Environmental Protection Agency contracts and grant awards.

Police said on Twitter that the protesters' actions were "extremely dangerous and unlawful".

Glover said police would consult with prosecutors about appropriate charges.

A few dozen people were standing outside the site, taking photos, but many just paused briefly before moving on.

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
The 'bouncer' parked his Audi on a stranger's drive so she blocked him in with her Skoda for two hours as 'a lesson'.

Watch: The moment a furious Audi driver tries bouncing a car blocking his way

2
The United Future leader has penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump.

'Dear Mr President' - Peter Dunne's epic open letter to Donald Trump will stop you in your tracks

00:36
3
The American actress, who starred as Mary Richards in the 1970s hit sitcom, has died aged 80.

Actress Mary Tyler Moore dies, aged 80

00:41
4
It's quite incredible how a motorcyclist in the US only suffered minor injuries in this crash.

Raw: Motorcyclist slams into car on highway - and then somehow holds on to it after being tossed into the air


00:51
5

'You could call it the Moody-shuffle' - All Black Joe Moody shows off his unusual dance moves in front of Parris Goebel

00:52
Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

Video: Sonny Bill Williams on life at home, injury recovery and whether he expects to play for the All Blacks this year

Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

00:42
Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.

'This could be done' – Peter Dunne keen to gauge interest in shifting summer holidays

Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.

01:41
Peter Thiel was given citizenship five years ago – now Labour MP Iain Lees-Galloway wants to know why.

Dunne steers clear of questions around American billionaire's NZ citizenship

The Internal Affairs Minister says Peter Thiel's citizenship took place outside of his watch, but he thinks it was handled with "due process at the time".

04:59
Our US Correspondent delves into the US President's 'major investigation' into alleged voter fraud.

Rebecca Wright: One thing we know about Donald Trump is that he likes to be the biggest and the best

Our US Correspondent delves into the US President's 'major investigation' into alleged voter fraud.

02:30
Red Warrior Entertainment and its American owner announced the Tongan cabinet had given it a gaming license.

Tonga knocks back American Indian's casino plan

But it appears the Government has given Red Warrior Entertainment approval for a development project which includes building hotels.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ