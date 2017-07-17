Protesters blockade Waikato gold mine

A gold mine near Paeroa has been blocked off by protesters.

New Talisman Gold Mines announced last week that a significant gold vein in Mt Karangahake had been identified and it hoped to reopen the historic mine into full production.

Gold (file picture). Source: istock.com

However, 30 community members blocked access to the mine today.

"No amount of gold is worth compromising the popular conservation park and [we] vow to do all we can protect it," Protect Karangahake said in a statement.

"Our local economy is growing thanks to the popularity of this conservation land and mining threatens that."

One police unit is at the site monitoring the protest, police have confirmed.

New Talisman Gold Mines has been asked for comment.