Protesters attack Auckland monument commemorating the New Zealand Wars

Protesters have stuck an axe and anti-colonialism placard to an Auckland monument commemorating the New Zealand Wars.

Vandalism done to the Auckland monument commemorating the New Zealand Wars. Source: Supplied

The memorial on Symonds Street - which includes an obelisk and statue of a woman - was erected in the early twentieth century to honour Imperial and Colonial troops killed during wars with Maori between 1845 and 1872.

However, an anonymous group vandalised it overnight by attaching an axe to the statue's head and a placard reading: "Fascism and White Supremacy are not Welcome Here."

They said the stature represents "Zealandia" and pays homage to "Mother Britain, a figure of British colonialism".

"The Zealandia war memorial is an ode to the violent and brutal occupation of Maori lands. It celebrates the ongoing colonisation of Aotearoa, its lands and its peoples," the group said in a statement.

An Auckland Council spokesman said damage to the memorial was superficial.

He said the city council had no intention of removing it or other historical monuments.

"While sometimes uncomfortable and even inflammatory, these heritage memorials are examples of a colonial perspective that is part of our collective history," he said.