'Protest won't bother me' – Jacinda Ardern upbeat ahead of historic Waitangi address

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the potential for protests at Waitangi doesn't bother her as she gets ready to deliver a historic speech today.

Ms Ardern will be the first female PM to speak from the porch of Te Whare Runanga today and isn't concerned about any possible protests.

"364 days of the year we're quite proud of the fact that we speak openly and are frank with each other, we embrace our freedom and contest of ideas and then on one day of the year if any of that happens we think we've failed," she told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

Ms Ardern's says she wants to change the attitude around seeking perfection and peace on Waitangi Day.

"I think Waitangi Day is a national celebration and if there is protest that won't bother me," she said.

Ms Ardern says she is looking forward to speaking .

The PM says it will be a "personally significant" moment and she plans to make the most of it.