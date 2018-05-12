Protest over controversial Te Mata Peak walking track

Protesters gathered outside Craggy Range Winery in Hawke's Bay today demonstrating against its decision not to remove a controversial walking track on Te Mata Peak.

The controversial walking track up the Eastern side of Te Mata Peak. Source: RNZ / Anusha Bradley

The winery promised in December to remove the track but earlier this week it released an expert land report saying remediation would never get the land back to its original condition.

A protest leader, Waimarama kaumatua Robert Macdonald, said he was extremely disappointed in Craggy Range, which he said had reneged on its promise to remediate the track.

He said iwi should have been consulted before the track was built as a matter of due process.

"It has tremendous significance to all of the tribes of this area. Maybe if they had followed that sort of path things might not be the way they are today."

Mr Macdonald said he was also disappointed in the Hastings District Council, which he said also failed to consult with iwi before allowing the track to be built.

Craggy Range chief executive Mike Wilding said the firm this week presented mana whenua representatives and Hastings District Council with a range of options for the track and it was up to them to take the next step in terms of moving the process forward.

"Protesting will do nothing to influence that process," a statement from Mr Wilding said.

He said it was the only path legally available to Craggy Range as it could not leave the community and the landscape in a worse position.