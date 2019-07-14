TODAY |

Protest march to Parliament planned over state's uplift of Māori babies

A protest march to Parliament is planned on July 30 to speak out against the practice of babies being taken from mothers by the state.

The rally was agreed at a weekend hui which also called for a Māori-led inquiry into Oranga Tamariki and demanded that "not one more Māori baby be taken".

It follows a media investigation which showed footage of a newborn being uplifted from a mother in hospital.

On TVNZ's Marae programme yesterday there was a call for all iwi to participate in the march at the end of the month and to strive for Māori-based solutions by Māori, for Māori.

It follows footage of a newborn being uplifted from a mother in hospital by the Children's Ministry.
