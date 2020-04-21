TODAY |

Protective equipment stolen from Covid-19 testing facility in Canterbury

Source:  1 NEWS

Protective equipment was stolen during a break in at a Covid-19 testing facility in Rangiora near Christchurch at the weekend, police say.

A security guard at the Rangiora Covid-19 testing station. Source: 1 NEWS

The burglary on Coldstream Road was reported to police on Sunday night and stolen items includes face masks and personal protective equipment.

Police have already completed a forensic examination of the scene and are following "strong" lines of enquiry.

"Given the current situation for anyone to be stealing equipment which is so important to health workers is deplorable," Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said. 

"We encourage anyone in the community who has information about this incident to share that information with us."

Police can be contacted by calling 105, or information can be shared anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

