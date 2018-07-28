 

Protected leopard seal shot dead on Northland beach

RNZ rnz.co.nz
A protected leopard seal has been shot dead on a beach in Northland.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) said it was shot in the face, likely with a rifle, near Glinks Gully Beach, just outside of Dargaville.

A member of the public who spotted the seal sunbathing found it dead when he returned the next day to check on it.

The seal is being lifted off the beach today for a post-mortem.

Seals are protected under the Wildlife Act and harming them can result in two years in prison or a quarter of a million dollar fine.

DOC and police are investigating.

Source: Department of Conservation / Brent Tandy
