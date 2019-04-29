TODAY |

Prosecution wraps up its case against teacher charged with touching boys

rnz.co.nz
The prosecution has wrapped up its case against a former high school teacher who is facing 10 charges of inappropriately touching young boys.

Benjamin Swann, 55, has been on trial for the last week in the High Court in Auckland.

The seventh and final complainant gave evidence this morning, following six others last week.

They all allege Mr Swann touched their genitals, and all were underage at the time.

Some say they were naked at the time, and others that it happened in a closed area when Mr Swann was alone with them.

Many of the details of the case cannot be reported to protect the identity of the complainants.

This morning the police officer in charge of the case, Detective Ashley Clark, outlined his visit and examination of the scenes, and when he arrested Mr Swann.

Mr Swann's former employer also gave evidence about when he was alerted to the allegations, and the actions he took in response.

The prosecution said all of the boys' accounts were too similar to be a coincidence or collusion, and that all of them follow a similar pattern.

Crown prosecutor David Stevens said Mr Swann told some of the boys to remove their clothes, either down to their underwear or completely nude, before the alleged acts occurred. Some said they were embarrassed and confused about what happened.

Mr Swann denies touching any of them inappropriately. His lawyer, Sam Wimsett, said the boys' allegations contain lies and falsehoods, and that he denies them 100 per cent.

The defence case will start tomorrow.

Benjy Swann appeared in the High Court in Auckland. Source: rnz.co.nz
