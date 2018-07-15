 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Proposed water treatment plant could destroy native bush - protesters

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A group protesting against the construction of a new water treatment plant on Auckland's west coast says new reports show it could destroy endangered native bush.

Source: Watercare

Auckland Council's water provider Watercare has proposed building the plant in Titirangi after community protesters defeated plans to build in Oratia.

The Huia water treatment plant is Auckland's third-largest plant and comprises almost 20 per cent of Auckland's water supply, but it is considered to be at the end of its life.

A rebuild to allow for more efficient treatment of water from four supply dams has been proposed at the site, which is on the corner of Woodlands Park Road and Mānuka Road.

The site sits within the Waitākere Ecological District, which is part of the Waitākere Ranges Heritage area.

The Titirangi Protection Group, protesting the plant, said 70 per cent of the proposed four hectare treatment site was an endangered forest ecosystem.

Spokesperson Belynda Groot said two reports - one commissioned by Watercare and another by independent ecologist Shona Myers - highlighted the area's high ecological value.

The reports showed the area was home to regenerating kauri, broad-leaved forest, kahikatea-swamp maire forest, and forms wildlife corridors to adjoining forest.

"In a recent interview Mayor Goff described the site as mostly scrub and gorse, so we hope that in light of evidence from experts he will reconsider his position," Ms Groot said.

"From the beginning [Watercare] has been fairly dismissive of what we have been saying, so it is great to have back up from the scientists."

Ms Groot wanted Watercare to consider another area to build that did not destroy native forest such as regenerating kauri.

"We want some creative, innovative thinking to come from Watercare to come up with a better solution.

"We understand that a new water treatment plant is required, we just don't think it needs to be at the expense of our environment."

Watercare has declined to comment while other reports are being collated.

Related

Environment

Conservation

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:22
1
The wild weather has caused road closures around the region.

Watch: Driveway turned into raging river after heavy rain in Coromandel


2
This photo tweeted by Elon Musk shows efforts underway to rescue trapped members of a youth soccer team from a flooded cave in northern Thailand. Musk tweeted early Tuesday, July 10, 2018, he has visited the cave and has left a mini-submarine there for future use. (Courtesy of Elon Musk via AP)

Diver slams Elon Musk's 'PR stunt' offer of mini-sub in Thai cave rescue

00:15
3
The hooker was instrumental in the Warriors’ big win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

Warriors bounce back in style with big win over woeful Broncos

4

Pictures: Flooding from deluge of heavy rain cuts off Coromandel

5

Man rescued with dislocated knee after spending cold, wet night on Mt Ruapehu

00:15
The hooker was instrumental in the Warriors’ big win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

Warriors bounce back in style with big win over woeful Broncos

The win moves the NZ team above Brisbane to sixth on the ladder.


Pictures: Flooding from deluge of heavy rain cuts off Coromandel

The flooding is expected to worsen this evening due to the high tide at 9pm.

00:29
A neighbour said the family was home at the time but no one was injured.

Lucky escape for Auckland family after large tree crashes through roof of house during wild storm

The wild weather is moving south with flooding causing road closures in the Coromandel.

15:29
Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull about two big financial challenges facing councils - climate change and ageing infrastructure.

Q+A Business Podcast: Climate change and ageing infrastructure, big financial challenges facing councils

Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull.

A graphic showing the likelihood of storm surge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Safety warnings issued as storm forecast to batter Auckland this weekend

A low pressure system from the north is forecast to bring heavy rain and severe gales to the region.