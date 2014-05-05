Proposed tax changes will mean most Kiwis won't have to file tax returns to get a refund

Proposed changes to the tax system announced by the government today will mean most Kiwis may not need to file a tax return in future, to receive tax refunds or calculate any additional tax.

Judith Collins Source: 1 NEWS

The proposal changes would apply to those whose only income is from salary, wages or investments.



The Revenue Minister Judith Collins say many people might be owed a refund or have tax to pay and not realise it.

She says this can occur if they haven't worked for the full year or have fluctuating earnings.