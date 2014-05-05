 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Proposed tax changes will mean most Kiwis won't have to file tax returns to get a refund

share
Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

1 NEWS Political Editor

Proposed changes to the tax system announced by the government today will mean most Kiwis may not need to file a tax return in future, to receive tax refunds or calculate any additional tax.

Judith Collins

Source: 1 NEWS

The proposal changes would apply to those whose only income is from salary, wages or investments.

The Revenue Minister Judith Collins say many people might be owed a refund or have tax to pay and not realise it.

She says this can occur if they haven't worked for the full year or have fluctuating earnings.

However she says under proposed changes outlined in a new consultation document out today, Inland Revenue will have better information and will be able to calculate and issue refunds without the need for taxpayers to do anything else.

Related

Politics

Corin Dann

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

3
Missing Waikato woman Kim Richmond

Waikato man charged with murder of mum-of-three Kim Richmond

4

Apology ordered after toddler given wrong vaccine at medical centre

01:13
5
Fabian Ali and Mohammed Mohidn, who witnessed the attack outside a London mosque, say one of the men looked "cracked off his face".

One dead, 10 injured as van strikes pedestrians near London mosque in suspected terror attack

02:36
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"

00:40
Ease of access to contraception and an increase in sex education are seen as the pivotal changes, says Family Planning.

NZ abortion rate lowest in over 25 years, with long-term contraception said to be influencing factor

Figures highlight a continuing downward trend for younger women aged 20 to 24.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pretty average cloudy day with a sprinkling of rain across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

01:50
The 18-year-old's killer was on bail close to the Marceau family home when he struck.

Mental health nurse says Christie Marceau's killer was 'clearly irritated' during assessment

She said she interpreted his behaviour as "passive aggressive".


00:47
The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.

Watch: The moment Sir Colin Meads unveils his larger-than-life statue in the heart of Te Kuiti

The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ