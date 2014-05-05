Proposed tax changes will mean most Kiwis won't have to file tax returns to get a refund

Proposed changes to the tax system announced by the government today will mean most Kiwis may not need to file a tax return in future, to receive tax refunds or calculate any additional tax.
The proposal changes would apply to those whose only income is from salary, wages or investments.
The Revenue Minister Judith Collins say many people might be owed a refund or have tax to pay and not realise it.
She says this can occur if they haven't worked for the full year or have fluctuating earnings.
However she says under proposed changes outlined in a new consultation document out today, Inland Revenue will have better information and will be able to calculate and issue refunds without the need for taxpayers to do anything else.
