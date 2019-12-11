Proposed safety standard changes released in wake of Whakaari/White Island

Safety standard changes could be underway with the Government releasing proposals in the wake of the Whakaari/White Island volcanic eruption where 22 people lost their lives.

Whakaari/White Island pictured on December 11, 2019. Source: 1 NEWS

It could see stronger rules for how natural hazard risks are managed by operators, landowners and regulators.

The proposals could also change how the risks are monitored, give WorkSafe more powers and improve the safety audit standard.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood said the Government was "committed to learning the lessons" to reduce the risk of another similar tragedy to Whakaari/White Island.

"Adventure activities are a key part of our tourism sector. Prior to Covid-19, as many as one in three international tourists took part in at least one adventure activity.

"It’s important we provide a safe as possible experiences for New Zealanders and international visitors once our borders reopen," Wood said.