TODAY |

Proposed safety standard changes released in wake of Whakaari/White Island

Source:  1 NEWS

Safety standard changes could be underway with the Government releasing proposals in the wake of the Whakaari/White Island volcanic eruption where 22 people lost their lives. 

Whakaari/White Island pictured on December 11, 2019. Source: 1 NEWS

It could see stronger rules for how natural hazard risks are managed by operators, landowners and regulators. 

The proposals could also change how the risks are monitored, give WorkSafe more powers and improve the safety audit standard. 

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood said the Government was "committed to learning the lessons" to reduce the risk of another similar tragedy to Whakaari/White Island. 

"Adventure activities are a key part of our tourism sector. Prior to Covid-19, as many as one in three international tourists took part in at least one adventure activity.

"It’s important we provide a safe as possible experiences for New Zealanders and international visitors once our borders reopen," Wood said. 

Consultation will go through until November 5. 

New Zealand
Politics
Employment
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man charged after woman found dead in Auckland's Mt Albert
2
Mum and daughter duo set out to walk New Zealand
3
'Customers are losing it' — Stress for Auckland eateries in Level 3
4
Special song to play at Timaru vigil for three young girls
5
WHO recommends antibody Covid treatment previously used by Donald Trump
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Wreaths laid outside South African family’s home

90% vaccination rate means less risk for Māori — researcher

One person dead following vehicle fire north of Auckland

Union asks for more support after attack on bus driver