Proposed changes to air quality rules could see many wood-burning stoves phased out

The Government is proposing changes to air quality rules, which could include households replacing solid-fuel burners with lower-emission alternatives.

Source: 1 NEWS

It would only apply when a solid-fuel burner comes to the end of its life.

Associate Environment Minister Nanaia Mahuta said despite New Zealand's air quality being adequate in most places, "during winter certain places have spikes in air pollution, mainly from burning wood and coal for home heating".

"This can have severe health impacts for several communities. These health impacts can range from shortness of breath or coughing to chest pain, heart disease, lung disease or premature death from cardiovascular and respiratory problems."

Ms Mahuta said the Government is proposing regulating replacement burners that would need to be low-emission.

"We are not proposing the removal of existing burners because we need to balance air quality improvements with the ability of households to maintain warm and dry homes," Ms Mahuta said.

"Households already using solid-fuel burner appliances for heating can keep using their existing burners until they reach the end of their life. If they choose to replace their burner, under the proposed regulations they may need to replace the appliance with a lower-emission burner."

Homes on land over two hectares would be excluded.