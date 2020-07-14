Proposed Auckland congestion charges aim to free up city's roads during peak traffic times

A proposed congestion charge in Auckland would free up the city's roads during peak traffic times.

Traffic in Auckland. Source: istock.com

Auckland Transport (AT) commented on the release of a multi-agency report today, saying, "the proposed introduction of congestion charging would be an important tool for creating a more efficient road network and a more productive Auckland".

The Congestion Question project has been looking at Auckland traffic and how best to solve the issue.

A technical report looking at 26 options has found peak time congestion charges in problem zones is the best option to cut down on traffic.

"The report finds that congestion pricing would bring significant benefits for all Aucklanders, including more reliable journey times across the city, increased business productivity, improved air quality and lower vehicle emissions," Auckland Transport said.

A table in the report outlines the maximum charge for commuters entering congestion zones would be $3.50. The charges would be in place from Monday to Friday.

Proposed Auckland congestion charges. Source: Auckland Transport

The report also states the suggested charges would improve the performance of motorways and main roads by eight to 12 per cent and have about the same impact on overall road efficiency as seen during school holidays.

“While congestion charging is just one tool in a larger toolbox, it’s still important for creating an efficient and integrated transport system,” AT board chair Adrienne Young-Cooper said.

“We’re pleased that this technical report has been released today. The findings in The Congestion Question follow years of data-based research to help start real conversations, and now it’s time to set up a process to engage with Aucklanders and stakeholders to find a solution that works for all.”

Auckland Transport hopes the charge would encourage people to use public transport, walk, use bicycles, or other "low impact" modes of transport.

“When we look at cities such as Stockholm or London, it’s clear that congestion charging works to improve the efficiency of the roads. This report makes it clear the same would happen here," AT chief executive Shane Ellison said.

“But before we can introduce any charges, we need more high-quality public transport. People need choices and that means the City Rail Link and other fast and frequent public transport options need to be up and running.”