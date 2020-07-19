TODAY |

Proposed airbridge allowing travel between New Zealand and Cook Islands loses steam

A proposed airbridge allowing people to travel between New Zealand and the Cook Islands is looking increasingly unlikely.

The two country's Prime Ministers have been in talks - but the idea seems to have lost some steam. Source: Q+A

Tourism makes up 75 per cent of the Cook Islands' GDP, with the majority of the tourists coming from New Zealand.

Travel agent Rick Felderhof said Kiwis are clambering to "get up to the Pacific Islands," adding, "If the Cook Islands is willing to get an air bridge up, the demand is definitely there."

An air bridge would see tourists fly from Auckland to Rarotonga, before returning along with Cook Islanders looking to travel to New Zealand. Two weeks' quarantine would not be required upon their arrival in Auckland.

Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern and Henry Puna have discussed the possibility of an airbridge. However, the idea has lost steam, with Ms Ardern saying a timeframe had not been set for the move.

"The priority is to keep New Zealand safe and keep the Cook Islands safe," Ms Ardern said.

It comes as a travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand is expected to exclude the state of Victoria, where Covid-19 cases have continued to climb.

