Proposed 90 per cent cut to Auckland walking, cycling budget enrages riders

A proposed 90 per cent cut to Auckland Transport's walking and cycling capital budget has enraged bike advocates.

Source: 1 NEWS

But AT says the figures are just a draft that will be subject to significantly more input and reflect the end of a three-year spending project on cycling in absence of decisions about further work.

A draft budget to be discussed at AT's board meeting next week proposes cutting the fund for creating new cycling and walking projects from $65 million in 2018 to about $6.5m in 2019 and 2020.

That's despite AT's total expenditure being expected to rise from $1.3 billion in 2018 to $1.8b in 2020.

"This would be a disaster for Tamaki Makaurau and an abandonment of a successful program to increase the number of people on bikes, increase safety, and reduce congestion," youth lobby group Generation Zero's Auckland director Leroy Beckett said.

He said infrastructure investments in recent years had seen the number of people taking to bikes skyrocket and that the proposed budget would leave the cycling network half-built and dangerous.

"Feeling unsafe is the main reason people do not bike in the city," he said.

"The only way to change that is by building infrastructure that protects them."

But an Auckland Transport spokesman said the drop reflected the end of a three-year project to boost cycling in the city and that the actual figure was unlikely to end up as low as the draft.

"The $64.984 million figure for the 2018-19 year reflects the completion of a major investment in cycling in the previous Long-Term Plan," he said.

"This was co-funded by the government through the Urban Cycleway Fund."

The lower figures reflected only the "baseline" funding because no decisions about further cycling investments had been made yet, he said.

The draft would also be subjected to further debate and public consultation, and informed with input from the council and government.

"As part of the 10-year budget process, we are keen to get the public's views about what additional funding they would like to see spent on the cycling programme," he said.

Cycling has seen a rapid rise in popularity across the region in recent years, with 3.67m bike trips counted across Auckland in 2017, 6.2 per cent more than in 2016, according to official figures.