 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Proposed 90 per cent cut to Auckland walking, cycling budget enrages riders

share

Source:

NZN

A proposed 90 per cent cut to Auckland Transport's walking and cycling capital budget has enraged bike advocates.

A former motorway off-ramp has new life as Auckland's newest inner city cycleway to the delight of the city's cyclists.

Source: 1 NEWS

But AT says the figures are just a draft that will be subject to significantly more input and reflect the end of a three-year spending project on cycling in absence of decisions about further work.

A draft budget to be discussed at AT's board meeting next week proposes cutting the fund for creating new cycling and walking projects from $65 million in 2018 to about $6.5m in 2019 and 2020.

That's despite AT's total expenditure being expected to rise from $1.3 billion in 2018 to $1.8b in 2020.

"This would be a disaster for Tamaki Makaurau and an abandonment of a successful program to increase the number of people on bikes, increase safety, and reduce congestion," youth lobby group Generation Zero's Auckland director Leroy Beckett said.

He said infrastructure investments in recent years had seen the number of people taking to bikes skyrocket and that the proposed budget would leave the cycling network half-built and dangerous.

"Feeling unsafe is the main reason people do not bike in the city," he said.

"The only way to change that is by building infrastructure that protects them."

But an Auckland Transport spokesman said the drop reflected the end of a three-year project to boost cycling in the city and that the actual figure was unlikely to end up as low as the draft.

"The $64.984 million figure for the 2018-19 year reflects the completion of a major investment in cycling in the previous Long-Term Plan," he said.

"This was co-funded by the government through the Urban Cycleway Fund."

The lower figures reflected only the "baseline" funding because no decisions about further cycling investments had been made yet, he said.

The draft would also be subjected to further debate and public consultation, and informed with input from the council and government.

"As part of the 10-year budget process, we are keen to get the public's views about what additional funding they would like to see spent on the cycling programme," he said.

Cycling has seen a rapid rise in popularity across the region in recent years, with 3.67m bike trips counted across Auckland in 2017, 6.2 per cent more than in 2016, according to official figures.

Bikes now make up 9.4 per cent of traffic heading into the city through Queen Street.

Related

Transport

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Raw video: Watch the spectacular moment a pair of orca glide past youngsters swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island


2
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir celebrates the wicket of Munro. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series.2nd Twenty20 international cricket match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 25 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps' middle order show some fight, chasing massive Pakistan total in second T20

3

Canterbury town records New Zealand's highest temperature in seven years

00:57
4
The man is facing a raft of charges following the incident on the Karikari Peninsula.

Raw video: Man arrested after allegedly ramming police car in Northland, vehicle with family inside

5
Woman in workplace.

How will the new Kiwi employment law reforms affect you?

01:57
UN specialists are in Auckland meeting with pacific health leaders desperate to eliminate the rapidly increasing number of cases.

Hopes new app will help Pacific nations battling dengue fever

In Samoa five people have died and there’s been more than 1700 cases in a current dengue outbreak.

00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Raw video: Watch the spectacular moment a pair of orca glide past youngsters swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


00:57
The man is facing a raft of charges following the incident on the Karikari Peninsula.

Raw video: Man arrested after allegedly ramming police car in Northland, vehicle with family inside

The 45-year-old is facing a raft of charges following the incident.


03:02
After another round of talks, the pact is set to be signed in Chile in March.

Opinion: Now it's in charge, Labour showing 'compromise and flexibility' over TPP support

1 NEWS' Andrea Vance says there was always something half-hearted about Labour's opposition to the deal.


01:45
The PM today announced in that 70 per cent of NZ employees will no longer have 90-day trials applying to them.

Ninety-day trial period scrapped for most employees, as PM announces major workplace law shake-up

Jacinda Ardern announced the changes in Wellington today.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 