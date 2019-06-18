TODAY |

Proposals released to change catch limits for 20 fish stocks around the country

Proposals to change catch limits for 20 fish stocks around the country have been released for public feedback by Fisheries New Zealand.

Fisheries Management Director Stuart Anderson says the agency wants feedback on how to manage 13 inshore fish and shellfish stocks and seven deepwater stocks.

“In addition, we’re proposing that amateur fishing charter vessels be required to add four species to the list of fish stocks they report to Fisheries New Zealand: snapper, scallops, blue cod and tarakihi," he said in a statement. 

"This will give us a more detailed understanding of the catch and allow us to set more accurate catch limits in the future.” 

More than half of the proposals relate to stocks that are maintaining sustainable levels. For those, he said, catch limits could be increased.

“Meanwhile, there’s also scientific evidence that we need to take action to ensure the sustainability of tarakihi stocks across the eastern coastline of the country," Mr Anderson explained. "We are putting three possible options on the table to protect and rebuild this stock, which we would like the public to consider and give us their feedback on."

Feedback on the proposal closes 5pm July 26. New catch limits will then take effect October 1.

New Zealand golden snapper. Source: istock.com
