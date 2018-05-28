Proposals to improve literacy and numeracy in NCEA no 'giant fix' - principal

A radical shake up of education is on the cards, with the government releasing a range of options for overhauling NCEA, however some principals are not convinced the proposals will provide any "giant fix" to the standards.

The changes include scrapping exams for Level One, reducing assessment and putting more focus on core numeracy and literacy skills.

Avondale College Principal Brent Lewis said the intentions of the proposals were "extremely positive".

"I think lowering the amount of assessment is a positive thing, I think tightening up on numeracy and literacy is a positive thing."

Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced the changes on TVNZ1's Q+A yesterday. He said the proposals were developed to "challenge thinking and provoke debate on updating our national school-leaving qualification".

Mr Lewis said making it more difficult could put barriers up to achievement, as "at the moment any student can achieve literacy because you can gain it through any subject such as physical education and mathematics".

"It's a ludicrous situation."

He said a problem with the proposals were that "it's assuming that somehow there's some giant fix going to occur".

"Literacy and numeracy should be embedded all the way through a youngster's education. I'm a little puzzled we've suddenly lifted up as an issue at this level, it should be running throughout."

Auckland Grammar principal Tim O'Connor slammed the proposed changes today, telling the NZ Herald the authors of the report were in "la-la land".

"I frankly believe that the removal of NCEA Level 1 in the manner that they are describing it - literacy and numeracy and even having a conversation about [how] does financial and civic literacy fit into that definition of literacy, is a very, very dangerous start," Mr O'Connor said.

"We are going to be going into a deep, dark place in what I see as a lack of responsibility by the adults for the children in this conversation."

Mr Lewis said NCEA should have rigor, consistency, greater emphasis on digital enablement and qualifications.