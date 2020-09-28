Proposal to place Ashley Bloomfield in charge of water fluoridation instead of councils

The Government wants to move the decision of adding fluoride to drinking water into the hands of Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield - which could lead to a nationally consistent approach.

Only 2.3 million New Zealanders are able to access water with fluoride and currently the decision whether or not to fluoridate water sits with local authorities.

In 2019, around 6500 kids were hospitalised with tooth decay.

A change that was going through Parliament was intending to see District Health Boards able to hold the decision.

"The Government is proposing an amendment to see that decision-making sits with the Director-General of Health," Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall said.

Verrall said it would "simplify the decision making and means we are taking a nationally consistent approach that’s based on evidence".

"Water fluoridation is a health-related issue," Verrall said. "Right now only around 2.3 million New Zealanders have access to fluoridated drinking water."

"The current level of fluoride found naturally in our water supplies is not enough to prevent tooth decay."

Verrall wanted to pass the new rule this year, saying that "fluoridating our drinking water is widely recognised as the single-most important initiative to improve oral health".

Water fluoridation was discussed during election 2020's Press Leaders Debate.

Both leaders were asked for their views on the fluoridation of water, while $32 million a year was going towards putting children under general anesthetic to pull out teeth.

Collins said she grew up without fluoride in her water and said she could tell the difference as her son grew up with fluoride in his, only having one filling.

"I utterly agree with it."