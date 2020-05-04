Proportion of Covid-19 hospitalisations lower in NZ than in other countries

The proportion of people that have needed to be hospitalised with Covid-19 is lower in New Zealand than in other countries.

Health workers take part in ICU training for Covid-19 at Hutt Hospital. Source: RNZ / Dom Thomas

Of the 1497 confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand, 89 people have been hospitalised, nine have been admitted to Intensive Care and 20 people have died, the Ministry of Health told 1 NEWS.

The hospitalisation rate for NZ Covid-19 cases is just under 6 per cent.

“Generally, Covid-19 is more severe in older people and those with underlying medical conditions. People were more likely to be hospitalised if they had an underlying health condition,” the Ministry said.

“The most commonly reported underlying conditions are cardiovascular disease, diabetes or chronic lung disease. Eight of the people who have died had an underlying health condition and all but one was aged over 65.”