Property sales see massive drop as Covid-19 restrictions still impact the market

As Covid-19 restrictions made real estate difficult, there's been a massive drop in the number of properties sold last month compared to the same time last year.

Source: Breakfast

According to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), the number of sales dipped by 46.6 per cent, from 7477 to just under 4000.

The regions with the largest drop in annual sales volumes for May were Tasman (down 62.5 per cent, from 80 sales to 30), Otago (down 56.2 per cent, from 479 to 210), Southland (down 54.8 per cent, from 210 to 95) and Marlborough (down 54.3 per cent, from 105 to 48).

In Auckland, the number of properties sold in May decreased by 44.5 per cent year-on-year, from 2013 to 1117.

However, REINZ did report a "strong uplift" for the month of May compared to April, with the number of properties selling nearly tripling from during Alert Level 4 - from 1371 to 3990, a 191.0 per cent increase.

Under Level 3 restrictions, it meant only two property viewings per property, per day were allowed, making it difficult to get interested parties through a property in a timely and efficient manner, REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell said.

"With the Government initially wanting to restrict private viewings in Level 3, this would have had an even greater financial impact on people wanting to buy and sell property, so we are pleased that some real estate activity was able to go ahead, thereby starting to get the market returning to a sense of normality more quickly," she said.

"In a positive sign, there has been a good uplift in sales activity as we moved from April to May, with 15 out of 16 regions across the country seeing triple figure percentage increases in their month-on-month sales activity. The only exception was Auckland, but the city did still see a 98.8 per cent increase when compared to April.

"We’re still seeing a shortage of new listings come to the market which continues to impact sales volumes. Hopefully, as people’s confidence starts to lift as we move through the alert level systems the listings shortage will start to change."

In terms of price, though, national median house prices increased by 6.9 per cent last month to $620,000.

In Auckland, median house prices increased by 7.1 per cent to $910,000 compared to the same time last year. It is the third highest price on record.

The means of selling also changed due to Covid-19, with auctions falling 10.2 per cent compared to the same time last year. There were 284 properties sold in May, down from 762 the same time last year.

Gisborne had the highest percentage of auctions across the country with 40 per cent (14 properties) sold under the hammer, which was down from 44.9 per cent (31 properties) in May last year.