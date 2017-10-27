 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Property sales drop 10 per cent but prices continue rise

share

Source:

NZN

The number of property sales across New Zealand slumped 10 per cent in December from a year earlier but prices continued to lift, according to the Real Estate Institute.

Some experts, however, aren't so sure the new Housing Minister's plans will work.

Source: 1 NEWS

A total of 5903 properties were sold across the country in December, down from 6567 in December last year.

Auckland volumes fell 6.4 per cent on the year to 1693. Nelson was the only one of 16 regions to see an increase year-on-year with 76 sales compared with 71 sales a year earlier.

"December represented a continuation of the theme we have seen throughout 2017, whereby the number of properties sold across New Zealand decreased every month when compared with the same month in 2016," REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell said.

New Zealand's overheated housing market has slowed as Reserve Bank restrictions on more highly-leveraged mortgage lending and tighter credit criteria being demanded by banks made it more difficult for borrowers.

Housing market sentiment had also been weighed by new government policies to restrict the sale of homes to foreign investors.

The median number of days it took to sell a property increased to 32 from 31 in December 2016, while the number of auctions - which is generally an indicator of a heated housing market - made up 14 per cent of all properties sold, down from 18 per cent in the same month a year earlier.

"As there appears to be less urgency for buyers to purchase a property, as well as for vendors to sell their property, we've seen sales count drop and the days to sell increase during 2017," Ms Norwell said.

"However, as vendors have been holding steadfast to their pricing expectations, we've still seen the price of properties going up, which is reflected here in the increased HPI."

The median house sale price lifted 5.8 per cent to $550,000.

Excluding Auckland, the median price rose 6.6 per cent to $450,000, while Auckland's median price rose 1.8 per cent to $870,000, compared to December 2016.

Three regions - Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Wellington - saw record prices.

Related

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

McDonald's manager accused of asking a teenager if she thought she was beautiful, in job interview

00:22
2
The skipper of the yacht is being sued by one of those who was forced to leap for their lives on August 12.

Watch: Frightening footage shows Oregon fishermen leaping for their lives as speeding yacht ploughs into their boat

3
The flight path of the China Southern plane that made an emergency landing in Auckland last night.

China Southern flight returns to Auckland, makes emergency landing


00:48
4
Jiveshan Pillay thought he was helping the Windies keeper by giving him the ball at the under 19 World Cup – but things turned sour.

Watch: West Indies juniors outrage cricketing world after appealing against batsman who picked up stationary ball

01:30
5
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It was really scary' - Hamilton teen left in ICU after suspected tampon induced toxic shock syndrome

00:45
One holidaymaker in Golden Bay said he was able to kayak outside his tent where rain had built up at Pohara campsite.

Nelson region holidaymakers drenched as heavy rain pummels upper South Island

There were no weather-related call-outs overnight, however.

00:12
The meteor explosion caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake to register near New Haven, Michigan.

Blazing blue meteor lights up sky over US and causes 2.0 magnitude earthquake

The celestial event shook the ground in New Haven Michigan.

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft says more needs to be done to combat child poverty.

Treasury admits it got numbers wrong on child poverty projections

The errors affect the assessment of the Government's Families Package announced in December 2017.

01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It was really scary' - Hamilton teen left in ICU after suspected tampon induced toxic shock syndrome

Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

00:53
Police are also looking for the driver of a Nissan car seen at nearby Brayshaw Park after the robbery on December 29.

Watch: Daring, knife-wielding robber runs off with till from Blenheim dairy

Police are hunting the robber, and a car seen at a nearby park after the December 29 robbery.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 