Property prices still rising, more young people looking after lockdown - Trade Me

More people are looking at properties for sale than this time last year, Trade Me says, as property prices keep increasing in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown.

After an initial slump during the Alert Level 4 lockdown, demand is booming again.

According to Trade Me's data, there's a growing number of young Kiwis looking at properties for sale.

Compared to last June, searches by people aged between 18 and 29 was up 52 per cent last month.

"We first saw demand spike in this group following the Reserve Bank's announcement it was scrapping the 20 per cent home deposit requirement earlier this year and now we're seeing a growing number of younger Kiwis browse for their first home," Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy says.

"This, coupled with record low interest rates, means we're seeing no signs of this trend slowing."

The national asking price has also kept rising, stymying hopes the lockdown slump would ease pressure on the housing bubble.

It's up 7.8 per cent on last year, up to $699,350, Trade Me says.

Last month saw Manawatū/Whanganui, Gisborne, Nelson/Tasman, Southland and Waikato all reach record highs when it comes to the average asking price.