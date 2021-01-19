TODAY |

Property prices in New Zealand have doubled in value from just 10 years ago

Source:  1 NEWS

The crushingly high property market is showing no signs of slowing down, with new figures suggesting average asking prices have doubled over the last decade.

Kawerau, the Bay of Plenty mill town district, has seen the biggest hike.

Central Auckland remains the most expensive, currently setting you back $1.3 million on average, up from $732,000 in 2011, according to data released by realestate.co.nz today.

However, it's not the region that's seen the biggest growth comparative to its initial prices.

Bay of Plenty mill town district Kawerau has seen the biggest hike, up 132 per cent on 2011. The average price has gone from $151,000 to $351,000.

It's followed by Hawke's Bay, up 108 per cent, and Hamilton, up 102 per cent.

Prices in Waitākere have nearly doubled, up 99 per cent, while Central Otago is up 96 per cent.

The most consistent prices are on the West Coast.

Westland and Greymouth have both seen prices increase two per cent in the last 10 years.

