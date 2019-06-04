Property managers urged to drop landlords who don't insulate

By Tom Furley of rnz.co.nz

Property managers are being encouraged to consider cutting ties with landlords who are failing to meet new insulation standards.

The standards were introduced as law in 2016, but landlords have had until 1 July this year to ensure their rental properties have floor and ceiling insulation where possible.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) estimated up to 100,000 properties did not meet the standards.

Despite shortages and insulation providers struggling to meet demand MBIE has said it will not be granting extensions.

With those breaching the rules facing thousands of dollars in fines, the Real Estate Institute has been encouraging property managers to consider distancing themselves.

"The landlord may get a fine of up to $4000 and a property manager that works with a landlord that hasn't insulated is also potentially getting a fine of up to $4000, so they're both liable," its chief executive, Bindi Norwell, said.

"We've been recommending property managers not to work with non-complying landlords but ultimately it is their business decision about whether they want to take that risk.

"I guess what we're warning now is, we're really reminding property managers they only have effectively one day to work out if they want to work with non-compliant landlords that don't meet the standards because they potentially are at risk of fines as well. It's an important decision.

She said the industry had done a good job and estimated were that 80 to 90 percent of landlords would meet the standards by Monday.