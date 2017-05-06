 

Property investment coach slammed for encouraging exploitation of 'dummies'

ANZ is reviewing its sponsorship of the Auckland Property Investors Association after a video distributed by the encouraged people to use ruthless tactics to secure bargain house prices.

Roy Hoy Fong’s tips to Auckland Property Investors Association members includes advice around how to make profit off of recently-divorced people.
Source: AIPA/NZ Herald

The video by investment guru Ron Hoy Fong, called 'How to make massive profit in today's property market' gives tips to buyers on where to find the most desperate or motivated sellers, and exploit them for profit, the NZ Herald reports.

Those includes "dummies", "divorcees", deceased estates, mortgagee sales and developers on the brink of bankruptcy.

In the video, Mr Fong advises investors to make low-ball offers 20 per under what they are willing to pay, and to use false names to make similar offers.

"If the vendor recognises your name then sure, change your name. Use a different one. Put your name back to front," he says.

Other dishonest tactics suggested include getting friends to put in low offers to the property owner to give a false sense of its value.

"The beauty of having a group like us is you can get all your mates to go put in lower offers to make your one sound good."

This tactic had been used in earlier purchases, Mr Fong said, with the vendor ending up thinking they had been "set up".

"In fact that vendor did comment that he thinks he was set up but he didn't know how ... but no one is set up if they accept a price," Mr Fong says.

ANZ retail and banking business managing director Antonia Watson told the NZ Herald that "the advice goes against our ANZ values and the importance of ensuring fair outcomes for vendors and buyers".

"We are appalled by the tactics advocated in the video and we will be reviewing our sponsorship of the Auckland Property Investors Association."

