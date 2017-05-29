Properties searched over disappearance of Christchurch man, police hold 'serious concerns' for welfare

Source:
A number of properties in Christchurch have been searched by police today over the disappearance of Michael McGrath who was last seen on May 21.
Two properties in Halswell will be forensically examined in the coming days along with two vehicles.
"Today's activities signal that police now have serious concerns about his wellbeing," Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney says in a statement.
His absence is out of character, his family says.
Police urge anyone with information about Mr McGrath's disappearance including anyone who has seen his blue 1994 Suburu station wagon over the weekend of 21-23 May to contact them on 03 363 7400.
