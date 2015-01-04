 

Properties evacuated following two scrub fires in the Far North

A scrub fire that caused homes to be evacuated in the Far North has been put out.

A fire spokesperson said one the blazes was close to the Pataua camp ground near Whangarei.

Three houses and nearby tents were evacuated along with old sheds behind the camp ground.

Three fire trucks attended with additional appliances responding.

Fire services  also received multiple calls regarding a blaze in Matai Bay just after 10pm.

It is believed the fire was 5-10 hectares and threatened two homes and a caravan.

A fire spokesperson said the fire was difficult to access so their priority was to evacuate people and protect homes.

The fire service successfully put out both fires and left.

