Promising 19-year-old water polo player dies suddenly during Auckland training session

A promising 19-year-old New Zealand water polo player has died suddenly during a training session on Auckland’s North Shore.

Rowan Brown. Source: Supplied

Rowan Brown, a former Rangitoto College student, became ill while swimming at a practice for the North Harbour Water Polo club’s senior men’s team last night.

“Our hearts are breaking for Rowan’s wonderful family, Megan, Stan, Jordan and Caiden,” the club said in a statement on Facebook.

Brown represented New Zealand’s national team on debut at the FINA World Championships in South Korea last year.

“Rowan was a familiar face to so many of us around the pool not only as a Rangitoto, North Harbour and NZ player but also as a passionate coach and mentor to so many in our club.”

“He was a vital member of our senior men’s team and a true inspiration to so many,” the statement from the club read.

Tributes have being flowing on social media, while club and team mates will be meeting this afternoon to celebrate his life.

