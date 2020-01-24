Promising 19-year-old water polo player dies suddenly during Auckland training session

A promising 19-year-old New Zealand water polo player has died suddenly during a training session on Auckland’s North Shore.

Rowan Brown. Source: Supplied

Rowan Brown, a former Rangitoto College student, became ill while swimming at a practice for the North Harbour Water Polo club’s senior men’s team last night.

“Our hearts are breaking for Rowan’s wonderful family, Megan, Stan, Jordan and Caiden,” the club said in a statement on Facebook.

Brown represented New Zealand’s national team on debut at the FINA World Championships in South Korea last year.

“Rowan was a familiar face to so many of us around the pool not only as a Rangitoto, North Harbour and NZ player but also as a passionate coach and mentor to so many in our club.”

“He was a vital member of our senior men’s team and a true inspiration to so many,” the statement from the club read.