Prominent New Zealander on trial in Auckland accused of indecently assaulting two young men

A prominent New Zealander accused of sexually assaulting two men used his powerful position to take advantage of others, a court has heard.

The man, who has interim name suppression, is on trial at the Auckland District Court after pleading not guilty to two charges each of indecent assault and attempting to dissuade a witness.

He is standing trial with two other men, his associates, who have pleaded not guilty to one and three charges of attempting to dissuade a witness respectively.

Crown prosecutor Simon Foote began his opening address today by telling the jury the man had used his power and influence to take advantage of others.

The man is accused of indecently assaulting one man in 2008 and another man in 2016.

It is further alleged he then tried to silence the second complainant when he went to police by offering him money and future work opportunities.

Mr Foote said the first complainant would tell them he was dining with the accused in February 2008 when he started feeling dizzy.

The man squeezed his bottom and said "You have such a sweet ass" before kissing the back of his neck, the prosecutor said.

The court heard the second man was indecently assaulted in October 2016, when the accused got into bed with him and masturbated him.

Mr Foote said the first man came forward, nine years after the alleged sexual assault, after hearing the second had made a complaint with police.

The Crown further alleged the high-profile New Zealander's co-defendants then tried to silence the second complainant with future work offers and large cheques on his behalf.

Mr Foote said there were numerous attempts involving both, and sometimes just one, of the men in Auckland and on the Gold Coast in Australia.

The court heard the jury would hear from two other men involved in the alleged scheme who had been granted immunity as their evidence would incriminate them.

The prosecutor said the accused vehemently denied the allegations and provided police with a letter through his lawyer when authorities first approached him.

This morning Judge Russell Collins refused the high profile New Zealander's application for name suppression but it continues on an interim basis after his lawyer David Jones QC indicated he would appeal the decision to the High Court.

The trial before Judge Collins and a jury of seven women and five men is set down for four weeks.